Drone operators of 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade hit group of ruscists near Donetsk region entrance sign with fibre-optic FPV drone. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" spotted a group of Russian soldiers who had stopped near Donetsk entrance monument.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian pilots struck the occupiers with a fibre-optic FPV drone.
The strike eliminated three ruscists and destroyed the vehicle they were travelling in.
The soldiers published footage of the strike on the group of Russian troops on their Telegram channel.
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