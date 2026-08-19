Drone operators of 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade hit group of ruscists near Donetsk region entrance sign with fibre-optic FPV drone. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" spotted a group of Russian soldiers who had stopped near Donetsk entrance monument.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian pilots struck the occupiers with a fibre-optic FPV drone.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The strike eliminated three ruscists and destroyed the vehicle they were travelling in.

The soldiers published footage of the strike on the group of Russian troops on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: SIGNUM drone operators wrecked ruscists’ logistics in Donetsk region despite anti-drone nets: 7 vehicles destroyed. VIDEO

Watch more: "Apex" border guards detect and eliminate occupiers’ SRG in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO