Military has ordered over 590,000 UAVs through Brave1 Market since start of year – Defence Ministry

Drone Industry

In the first nine months of 2026, Ukrainian military personnel ordered more than 590,000 unmanned aerial vehicles through the state-run Brave1 Market marketplace.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reports, according to Censor.NET.

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The ministry notes that orders are increasing: the average monthly value of orders has more than doubled since the start of the year.

Which drones are ordered most often

Interceptor drones are ordered most often, including those used against reconnaissance drones and specialised "anti-Shahed" interceptors. Copter-type FPV kamikaze drones rank second.

Meanwhile, fixed-wing kamikaze UAVs have seen the largest increase in orders. At peak activity, military personnel ordered six times as many of these drones as they did at the start of the year.

Read more: Over 500 Defense Forces units have access to DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace; 84% of orders are for UAVs, - Ministry of Defence

Mothership drones are among the most expensive technology categories. The largest amount of money was spent on bomber drones.

What can be purchased with e-Points

The Ministry of Defence says military personnel can use e-Points to purchase drones, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and electronic warfare (EW) systems.

The points are awarded for completed combat missions, including verified strikes on targets, reconnaissance, logistics and evacuations carried out using robots.

The system allows units that perform well to purchase more of the equipment they need here and now. Manufacturers, in turn, can see real-time statistics for their products: where their drone or UGV ranks, how many missions it has completed, which units use it most often, and more.

As reported earlier, Brave1 Market introduced custom drone orders tailored to military needs. For now, this option is available only for purchases made with units’ own funds.

Watch more: Over 350,000 Russian drones have been destroyed since start of year, - Ministry of Defence. VIDEO