Custom drones tailored to military needs can be ordered on Brave1 Market – Defence Ministry

Drone Industry

Ukraine’s state defence technology marketplace Brave1 Market has enabled Ukrainian military personnel not only to purchase serially produced solutions but also to order fully customised drones tailored to specific tasks.

The Ministry of Defence reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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The process will reportedly follow a transparent and competitive procedure that rules out corruption risks.

How to order custom drones

A military unit submits a request specifying only the desired tactical and technical characteristics, quantity and delivery timeframe.

Military personnel can specify tactical and technical characteristics across more than 17 parameters, including:

type of communications system;

cameras;

payload weight;

flight endurance, etc.

This allows military personnel to order drones with unique characteristics tailored to their operational needs—for example, to carry out a specific mission.

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The system then automatically sends the request to potential suppliers, who can either respond or ignore it. The procuring unit cannot see which suppliers have responded, while the system evaluates bids solely on the basis of objective data. If the tactical and technical characteristics in several bids are identical, an automated auction is held, with the lowest-priced bid winning. The unit can then conclude a direct agreement with the manufacturer.

Can non-codified technologies be ordered?

The Ministry of Defence notes that even non-codified solutions can be ordered under this procedure, providing greater flexibility than other public procurement tools. The available technologies include:

FPV kamikaze drones;

fibre-optic FPV kamikaze drones;

fixed-wing interceptors.

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Brave1 also plans to expand this list significantly, including by adding unmanned ground systems. This functionality currently applies exclusively to purchases made with units’ own funds (not using ePoints).

Transparent rules for custom procurement

All stages of interaction and decision-making are automatically recorded in the system. If a unit decides not to proceed with a purchase, it must provide a reasoned explanation for its decision.

The system also allows complaints to be filed against both procuring units and suppliers.

Automated procurement will provide military personnel with solutions tailored to specific battlefield missions, suppliers with clear and transparent rules, and the state with a complete digital audit trail and verified data.

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The Ministry of Defence added that the system was already operational, with military procurement officers able to create requests and actively test the new functionality.