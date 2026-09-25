Russian drone hits foreign journalists’ car in Sloviansk

A Russian drone struck a car used by foreign journalists in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. The journalists were inside a nearby building at the time of the attack and were unharmed.

As Censor.NET reports, citing the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, Ukrainian producer for foreign media Volodymyr Kurinnyi described the attack.

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According to Kurinnyi, the Russian drone struck the car the previous day, September 24. It was used by Swedish writer Mustafa Can and Spanish photographer Diego Herrera.

Kurinnyi said both were inside a nearby building when the drone struck and were not injured.

"But all the cameras, laptops and protective equipment were destroyed by the fire," the producer said.

He also invited media representatives who need to contact the journalists affected by the attack to get in touch with him.

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