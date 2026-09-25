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Ukraine did not agree with South Korea to keep transfer of North Korean POWs secret – President’s Office

The Presidential Office denied that it had agreed with Seoul not to disclose the handover of prisoners from North Korea

The President’s Office has denied that Ukraine agreed with South Korea not to disclose information about the transfer of prisoners of war who are citizens of North Korea.

Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Oksana Torop, media adviser to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, posted:

Zelenskyy goes to New York and tells the whole world about the transfer of prisoners to South Korea. But there is a catch: an agreement between the countries and a non-disclosure agreement.

In the comments on the post, presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said the claim was untrue.

"There was no such agreement. That is not true. And it would be wrong to conceal what happens to prisoners," he said.

Lytvyn added that there had been no agreement to remain silent.

The Office of the President denied that it had agreed with Seoul not to disclose the handover of prisoners from the DPRK

Read more: Ukraine has handed over two captured North Koreans to South Korea, - Zelenskyy

Background

  • Earlier, South Korea accused Zelenskyy of disclosing a secret operation to transfer North Korean prisoners.

Read more: Russia receives additional ballistic missiles from North Korea – Zelenskyy

Author: 

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (429) South Korea (104) Dmytro Lytvyn (23)
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