Series of FPV drone strikes by "Ronins" unit on Russian vehicles in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO
Operators of the "Ronins" Unmanned Systems Battalion continue to hunt Russian vehicles in the Zaporizhzhia sector. A new compilation of combat footage shows seven FPV drone attacks on enemy vehicles.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted online.
The roughly 90-second video brings together footage of Ukrainian FPV drones pursuing Russian transport. The operators catch up with the occupiers’ vehicles as they travel along roads and dirt tracks.
The targets shown include cars, minibuses and motorcycles. In some clips, Russian troops try to outrun the drones or turn off the road, but the FPV drones continue the pursuit.
The video shows seven separate attacks on vehicles and transport used by Russian occupation forces.
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