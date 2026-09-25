"False information": President’s Office comments on Bloomberg report about Trump’s proposal for Zelenskyy to go to Moscow
President’s Office has commented on a Bloomberg report claiming that US President Donald Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to travel to Moscow for direct talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The office called the report "false information."
Presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said this to journalists, Censor.NET informs.
"This is false information," Lytvyn said, commenting on the Bloomberg report.
Background
Bloomberg had earlier reported that US President Donald Trump proposed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow when they met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 22. He rejected the proposal.
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