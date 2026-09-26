Russia launched massive attack on Odesa region: over 10 residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Overnight, Russian troops launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. In the south of the region, more than 10 private homes and multi-storey buildings, a hotel and restaurant complex, and administrative buildings were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

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In the south of the region, the façades and windows of more than 10 private and multi-storey residential buildings, a hotel and restaurant complex, and administrative buildings on the premises of a company were damaged.

There were no casualties

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Clean-up operations are ongoing at the sites. All necessary services have been mobilised.

Read more: Russians attack energy workers’ car with drone in Odesa Oblast: one killed, another injured

Consequences of the attack





See more: Russian Federation attacked residential area and postal operator’s logistics facilities in Odesa region: one person killed. PHOTOS