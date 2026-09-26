Russia launched massive attack on Odesa region: over 10 residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS
Overnight, Russian troops launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. In the south of the region, more than 10 private homes and multi-storey buildings, a hotel and restaurant complex, and administrative buildings were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.
In the south of the region, the façades and windows of more than 10 private and multi-storey residential buildings, a hotel and restaurant complex, and administrative buildings on the premises of a company were damaged.
There were no casualties
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Clean-up operations are ongoing at the sites. All necessary services have been mobilised.
Consequences of the attack
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