ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12183 visitors online
News Shelling of Odessa region
1 327 10

Russia launched massive attack on Odesa region: over 10 residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Overnight, Russian troops launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. In the south of the region, more than 10 private homes and multi-storey buildings, a hotel and restaurant complex, and administrative buildings were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In the south of the region, the façades and windows of more than 10 private and multi-storey residential buildings, a hotel and restaurant complex, and administrative buildings on the premises of a company were damaged.

There were no casualties

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Clean-up operations are ongoing at the sites. All necessary services have been mobilised.

Read more: Russians attack energy workers’ car with drone in Odesa Oblast: one killed, another injured

Consequences of the attack

Russia launched a massive attack on the Odesa region: over 10 buildings damaged
Russia launched a massive attack on the Odesa region: over 10 buildings damaged

See more: Russian Federation attacked residential area and postal operator’s logistics facilities in Odesa region: one person killed. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (19044) Odesa region (1298)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 