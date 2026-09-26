Russian ammunition depot and "Terek" radar station in occupied territories have been hit, - General Staff

On September 25 and during the night of September 26, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck key military targets of the Russian army.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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In the temporarily occupied Siverskodonetsk in the Luhansk region, Ukrainian forces struck a Russian military ammunition depot.

A strike was also carried out against a Russian radar station in the Semenivka area of Donetsk Oblast.

What is known about the P-18 "Terek" radar system

This refers to the P-18 "Terek" radar station—a mobile, two-coordinate meter-band radar.

It is designed to detect and determine the coordinates of aerial targets, as well as to transmit radar data to air defense systems.

The station's maximum target detection range can reach about 250 km, and its detection altitude can reach up to 35 km.

The P-18 "Terek" is one of the radar systems used in the Russian air defense system.

See also on "Censor.NET": "Phoenix" pilots struck Russian TOS-1A "Soncepok" systems and "Uragan" multiple rocket launchers in the Toretsk area. VIDEO