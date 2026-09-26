Russian man dragged driver out of his car and started beating him whilst queuing for petrol. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a scuffle breaking out between Russians over a queue for petrol in one of the regions of the Russian Federation.
According to Censor.NET, two men began arguing over the queue for petrol, but within moments the dispute escalated into a brawl.
The footage shows one of the Russian men pulling the other out of his car during the altercation and starting to beat him.
Residents of the Russian Federation are increasingly posting footage on social media of kilometre-long queues at petrol stations, which in some cases escalate into conflicts and fights over petrol.
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