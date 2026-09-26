29-year-old journalist, Mariia Yivzhenko, was killed in Kyiv as result of attack by Russian Federation

In Kyiv, 29-year-old journalist Mariia Yivzhenko was killed as a result of a Russian attack on a business centre. She had previously worked for the publication NV Business.

According to Censor.NET, citing Hromadske.ua, this was reported by her husband, combat medic Danylo Yivzhenko, and her former colleague Oleksandra Nekrashchuk.

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According to the deceased woman’s husband, they had been making plans for the future together. At the end of last year, the couple took out a mortgage to buy a flat, and this winter they were planning to have a baby.

About two weeks ago, Mariia was bought a car. She had managed to take two driving lessons to brush up on her skills.

Her husband wrote that, as a result of the attack, the car was burnt out and Mariia was killed.

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She worked in the field of defence tech and military technology

Whilst working at NV Business, Mariia Yivzhenko covered topics such as defence tech, the Ukrainian IT sector and military technology.

A few months ago, the journalist left the publication and moved to a job in the corporate sector.

Oleksandra Nekrashchuk, deputy editor-in-chief of NV Business, remembered Mariia as a talented journalist who was able to explain complex topics in an accessible way and who was committed to serving her country.

"She was not just a talented journalist, but an incredible person – radiant, intelligent and very profound [...] She explained even the most complex issues in simple terms and was genuinely committed to helping her country. Her kindness and smile will remain in the memories of everyone who had the honour of knowing her," added Nekrashchuk.

Nekraschuk also emphasised that Mariia was a radiant, intelligent and thoughtful person, and that her kindness and smile would be remembered by her colleagues and loved ones.

Attacks on Kyiv on 25 September