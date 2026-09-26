Serhiit Stretovich, lawyer at Hillmont Partners, was killed on front line whilst defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Serhii Stretovych, a soldier who had worked as a lawyer at Hillmont Partners prior to his mobilisation, was killed on the front line whilst defending Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a post by Hillmont Partners.

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What is known about the fallen hero?

"The law firm Hillmont Partners is deeply saddened to announce a terrible loss. Our colleague, Serhii Stretovych, has been killed. Serhii gave his life whilst carrying out his military duties, defending his homeland. He was killed in Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk District, Donetsk region. Today, Serhiy was laid to rest in his home village of Meleni in the Zhytomyr region," the statement reads.

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It is also noted that Serhii worked as a criminal law solicitor at Hillmont Partners. Professional and principled in his work with clients and colleagues, in everyday life he was kind, witty, and always smiling.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss. It is unspeakably unjust that the war has taken Serhii, just as it has taken countless other devoted men who are defending our land. Serhiy will forever remain in our memory as a professional who helped develop Hillmont Partners, and as a person with whom it was an honour to work side by side. Our firm is in contact with Serhii’s family and is providing them with support. We share in their grief. We bow our heads. May his memory live on in light," the company added.