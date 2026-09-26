Attacker stabbed war veteran who had served in TCR in Odesa region – Regional Military Commissariat

On 26 September 2026, in the town of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in the Odesa region, whilst civil defence drills were taking place, an unknown individual stabbed a serviceman from the district Civil Defence and Emergency Response Centre and then fled the scene.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Odesa Regional Territorial Centre for Civil Protection and Social Service.

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Knife attack during an emergency announcement

As reported, the casualty was immediately taken to a medical facility, where he received the necessary emergency treatment. The serviceman’s condition is currently stable, and he remains under medical supervision.

In response to this incident, the law enforcement agencies have launched an immediate investigation and search operation to identify the attacker and apprehend him.

"What makes this crime particularly cynical is the fact that the victim is a combat veteran who was wounded whilst defending Ukraine on the front line and was subsequently transferred to the TCR and SS to continue his service," the statement reads.

See more: Man spent more than seven days in TCR basement in Lviv region: Lubinets examines whether his stay there was lawful. PHOTO

The TCR’s position and responsibility for the attack

The TCR also emphasises that any attack on the life, health or honour of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine whilst they are carrying out their duties constitutes a serious crime and will result in the most severe and inevitable criminal liability.

"We urge citizens to strictly comply with the law and to refrain from any unlawful actions against members of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Attacks on military personnel pose a direct threat to public safety and the country’s defence capabilities and will have inevitable legal consequences," the TCR concluded.