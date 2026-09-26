Former Defence Minister Fedorov announced launch of "Army of Robots". VIDEO

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s former Minister of Defence, has announced the launch of the ‘Army of Robots’ project to develop and scale up the use of robotic technologies in warfare.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

He recalled thatthe "Army of Drones" was launched in 2022. At the time, few could have imagined just how much drones would change the nature of warfare. Today, drones account for over 95 per cent of strikes, and there are already more than 700 UAV manufacturers operating in Ukraine.

At the same time, he emphasised that the technological race is not standing still.

"We need the next breakthrough. Our focus is on the robotisation of warfare," said Fedorov.

Watch more: Frontline robotisation, jet-powered interceptors and strike missiles: Fedorov outlines future projects. VIDEO

Robots, not people, must do the fighting

As emphasised, the aim of the ‘Robot Army’ is to save human lives. The most dangerous work must be carried out by robots so that Ukrainian soldiers can return home.

The battlefield of the future should look like this: first, a sensor detects a threat, then a robot enters the danger zone.

According to the former defence minister, humanoid robots should evacuate the wounded and deliver ammunition. They should lay and clear mines. Conduct reconnaissance. Defend positions. Engage targets. Be the first to enter areas where soldiers are currently risking their lives.

Fedorov noted that the ‘Army of Robots’ is not just one company. It is an ecosystem.

"We will invest in defence tech companies, launch our own technology projects, set up R&D, test solutions alongside the military, and scale up what actually works on the battlefield as quickly as possible," he said.

At the same time, it is noted that Russia has learnt to quickly copy and scale up military technologies. Therefore, we must constantly create the next technological cycle before the enemy does. To achieve this, we need to bring together the best engineers, military expertise, capital and technology – and focus them on a single goal: to ensure that robots, not people, do the fighting.

"Even outside government, now from within the private sector, we are continuing to work on our vision for technological warfare – AIR. LAND. ECONOMY. And on our main mission – to create technologies that help Ukraine win and save the lives of our military personnel," said Fedorov.

Robotisation is one of the areas where there is potential for the next technological breakthrough.

Fedorov added that a search is now underway for defence tech companies and engineers working with robotic technologies. The search for a CTO / Tech Lead for the Robot Army is also ongoing.