Frontline robotisation, jet-powered interceptors and strike missiles: Fedorov outlines future projects. VIDEO

Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov named three key technological areas his team will work on: frontline robotisation, interception of enemy targets and low-cost strike missiles.

He outlined these in a video, Censor.NET reports.

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Fedorov said he returned to Kyiv on Friday after a business trip abroad and is already working on new projects.

"First, we met with many donors who could potentially fund the further transformation of our country, particularly in digital government, AI, and the launch of new products. Ukraine is known around the world as a country that has made such a significant leap in digitalisation, with Diia, Mriia, Diia City and many other projects.

It is important to use my contacts around the world to attract additional funding to Ukraine so we can continue this work and, indeed, scale up everything we have done so far, so that nothing comes to a halt.

Second, we held numerous meetings with venture capital funds and Big Tech companies. I published information about Palantir, and we managed to secure resources that will allow us to establish Ukraine's largest defence tech venture capital fund in Kyiv. It will invest in military startups and established companies and seek solutions to the problems we face today and will face tomorrow," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Fedorov: I haven’t seen or heard from him for long time. He doesn’t call or text

Fedorov also outlined three key projects.

"The first is deploying sensors and robotising the front line to protect the lives of our military personnel and accelerate frontline robotisation as much as possible.

The second area is jet-powered interceptors, low-cost missiles, and all other means that will allow us to shoot down jet-powered Shaheds and missiles. And we know what threat we face today. Just this morning, a Shahed hit a high-rise residential building in Kyiv. The task is to speed up the resolution of this problem.

And the third area is low-cost strike missiles, eventually incorporating AI. We need to have a response to all enemy attacks. And we need to build our own system capable of responding at scale," the former minister said.

Read more: Fedorov has proposed that US create "drone army" in exchange for Patriot missiles: "I am ready for such an exchange"

He also said that a Defence Tech Fund would be launched soon.

"I will invite both startups to get involved and experts to work at the fund.

We will also launch a think tank. Over the past seven to eight months, we have found the key to countering the Russians: how to identify their vulnerabilities, how to strike and seize the initiative in the air and on the ground. And the task is to use our experience to anticipate the next developments in the war and proactively generate solutions to seize the initiative. So there will also be an announcement about this soon," he added.

Read more: Ukraine has only few months to turn tide of war. We are now slowly losing – Fedorov

Fedorov also visited a company that manufactures robots.

"A large number of projects emerge in Ukraine every day, every week, every month. And my task today is to find solutions that will allow us to win the war for independence, stop the war, and do so through innovation, technology, and asymmetry. In other words, our team and I are continuing everything I did before.

And I hope this will give more hope to someone who still has it, or restore hope to someone who is starting to lose it.

Everyone has a role to play, regardless of status, wherever we may be — we continue to fight. So there will be many announcements and news updates soon. Join us. See you soon," he concluded.

Read more: Fedorov becomes adviser to Italian Defence Minister Crosetto but will remain in Ukraine