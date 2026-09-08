Zelenskyy on Fedorov: I haven’t seen or heard from him for long time. He doesn’t call or text

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had not spoken to former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov for some time.

The head of state told journalists this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"To be honest, I haven’t seen or heard from him for a long time. I know he was abroad somewhere. As they say, he doesn’t ring or write," said the president.

What led up to it?

As a reminder, it was previously reported that former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov met with representatives of US investment firms and venture capital funds during a visit to Washington. He announced that he and his team would set up their own defence-tech company.

Fedorov posted a joint video with Alex Karp, CEO of the American technology company Palantir, and announced that he would become the project’s "first key investor".

Read more: Russians struck building housing "We - Ukraine" TV channel with "Shahed" drone right in middle of live broadcast: 5 people were injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Cabinet reshuffle, Fedorov’s resignation and the new head of the General Staff