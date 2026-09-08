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Zelenskyy on Fedorov: I haven’t seen or heard from him for long time. He doesn’t call or text
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had not spoken to former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov for some time.
The head of state told journalists this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"To be honest, I haven’t seen or heard from him for a long time. I know he was abroad somewhere. As they say, he doesn’t ring or write," said the president.
What led up to it?
- As a reminder, it was previously reported that former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov met with representatives of US investment firms and venture capital funds during a visit to Washington. He announced that he and his team would set up their own defence-tech company.
- Fedorov posted a joint video with Alex Karp, CEO of the American technology company Palantir, and announced that he would become the project’s "first key investor".
Cabinet reshuffle, Fedorov’s resignation and the new head of the General Staff
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers resigned automatically along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as Minister of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. The participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he will nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had appointed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation continued in Ukrainian cities. As well as demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In his place, he appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi.
- On 19 August, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevhen Khmara as Minister of Defence.
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