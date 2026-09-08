Russians struck building housing "We - Ukraine" TV channel with "Shahed" drone right in middle of live broadcast: 5 people were injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A Russian attack drone struck the building housing the ‘We - Ukraine’ TV channel in broad daylight; the channel is taking part in the ‘United News’ telethon.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Drone attacks the building of the ‘We - Ukraine’ TV channel

According to Zelenskyy, Russia struck at the media and journalists today. A strike drone attacked the building of the ‘We - Ukraine’ TV channel, which is part of the ‘United News’ telethon.















"Right in the middle of the day. Just as the journalists were on air. The building has been partially destroyed. All the necessary emergency services are on the scene. Staff from the State Emergency Service have already put out the fire. As of now, five people are known to have been injured. Unfortunately, that number may still rise," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: two people killed, ten injured (updated). VIDEO

Russia is waging war on the media with "shaheds"

"‘Shaheds’ against the media mark a new chapter in Russia’s degradation, and there must certainly be a response from Europe and the world to this. No attack on Ukraine and Ukrainians – on their very lives – must go unpunished. Russia must be stopped, and this is only possible through joint efforts," the Head of State emphasised.

It was previously reported that, following a Russian attack on Kyiv, an office building is on fire in the Solomianskyi district, whilst warehouses in the Shevchenkivskyi district have been hit again.

What led up to this?

According to the Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with missiles and 166 drones: air defence forces destroyed 175 targets.

In particular, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: two people were killed and ten injured.

In addition, Russian forces struck a market in the suburbs of Odesa: social media reports state that the ‘7th kilometre’ has been destroyed.

Read more: Combined Russian attack on Kyiv: houses, hall of residence, school, petrol station and business were damaged. State Emergency Service vehicle came under second strike. PHOTOS