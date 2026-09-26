Cosmonova data centre in Kyiv, which was attacked by Russia, has ceased operations. PHOTOS

Following the Russian attack, the data centre of the telecoms operator Cosmonova.net in Kyiv ceased operations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Cosmonova.net.

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The data centre will no longer be operational

"The photographs show the damage sustained by our DC|COSMONOVA data centre. Unfortunately, the data centre will no longer be operational," the statement reads.

It is noted that, despite the scale of the damage, work is continuing to minimise the impact, partially relocate operations and restore services. Details regarding client equipment housed in the data centre will be provided where possible.

"At present, access to the data centre is partially restricted by the relevant authorities, even for DC|COSMONOVA specialists," the company added.

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Consequences of the attack







What led up to it

It was previously reported that Russian troops had again attacked the data centre of telecoms operator Cosmonova.net in Kyiv. The strike caused service disruptions, including interruptions to internet access for some customers.