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Occupying forces have advanced near Kalenyky in Donetsk region, – DeepState

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Kalenyky (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

See more: Defence Forces carried out mop-up operation near Toretske, – DeepState. MAP

Updated map

The occupiers have advanced near Kaleniky

See also on "Censor.NET": Defence forces have regained control near Zapadnoye in the Kharkiv region, – DeepState

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Donetsk region (6290) military actions (3637) Kramatorskyy district (1208) Kalenyky (10) DeepState (568)
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