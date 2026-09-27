Wadephul informed Sybiha of results of conversation with Lavrov

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held telephone talks with German Federal Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

Sibiga said this, according to Censor.NET.

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What They Talked About

As noted, Wadeful briefed Sibiga on the results of his conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the UN General Assembly.

"I am grateful to Minister Wadeful for conveying our joint firm positions to the Russian side: the demand that Moscow end the war, the reaffirmation of our unwavering support for Ukraine, and the warning against further hostile actions against Europe," the Ukrainian foreign minister emphasized.

Read more: German Foreign Minister Wadephul met with Lavrov for first time since 2022

Pressure on Russia

The diplomats also discussed further joint steps to advance peace efforts and achieve a ceasefire, as well as ways to increase pressure on Russia and strengthen Ukraine’s resilience ahead of winter.

Sybiha thanked Germany for its leadership in supporting Ukraine.

Read more: Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine but will not "pause" war – Lavrov

What led up to it

It was previously reported that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadepuhl held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York. This is the first bilateral meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.