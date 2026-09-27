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News Shelling of Odessa region
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Overnight, occupiers launched massive attack on Odesa region: medical facility, shop, hotel and warehouse were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 27 September, Russian troops launched a massive attack on the south of the Odesa region.

This was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Among the damaged facilities are a residential building, a medical facility, a hotel, a shop, and a grain storage facility.

It is reported that the relevant services are continuing to work on clearing up the damage.

Read more: Russians launched massive attack on Odesa region: there are casualties

Consequences of the attack

Russia attacked the Odesa region
Russia attacked the Odesa region
Russia attacked the Odesa region

See more: Russia launched massive attack on Odesa region: over 10 residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Russia attacked the Odesa region
Russia attacked the Odesa region

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shoot out (19072) Odesa region (1300)
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