Overnight, occupiers launched massive attack on Odesa region: medical facility, shop, hotel and warehouse were damaged. PHOTOS
On the night of 27 September, Russian troops launched a massive attack on the south of the Odesa region.
This was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.
Among the damaged facilities are a residential building, a medical facility, a hotel, a shop, and a grain storage facility.
It is reported that the relevant services are continuing to work on clearing up the damage.
Consequences of the attack
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