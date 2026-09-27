Industrial facilities and power transmission lines damaged in enemy attack on Poltava region

Russian troops launched strikes on two districts in the Poltava region, resulting in damage.

This was reported by Vitalii Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Mirgorod District

For example, in the Myrhorod district, enemy UAVs were reported to have struck industrial facilities at several locations.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Read more: Russia attacked Zhytomyr and Poltava regions; transport infrastructure was targeted

Poltava District

Power lines were damaged when an enemy UAV crashed in the Poltava district. Approximately 500 customers were temporarily left without power.

It is reported that utility workers are already working to restore power.

Read more: Russia attacked Poltava with "Banderol": infrastructure was hit