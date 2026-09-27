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News Attack of drones on Poltava region
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Industrial facilities and power transmission lines damaged in enemy attack on Poltava region

A power transmission line was damaged in the Poltava region due to a hostile attack.

Russian troops launched strikes on two districts in the Poltava region, resulting in damage.

This was reported by Vitalii Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Mirgorod District

For example, in the Myrhorod district, enemy UAVs were reported to have struck industrial facilities at several locations.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Read more: Russia attacked Zhytomyr and Poltava regions; transport infrastructure was targeted

Poltava District

Power lines were damaged when an enemy UAV crashed in the Poltava district. Approximately 500 customers were temporarily left without power.

It is reported that utility workers are already working to restore power.

Read more: Russia attacked Poltava with "Banderol": infrastructure was hit

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