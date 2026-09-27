Attack on Kyiv: enemy damages building housing Kyivstar headquarters
During this morning's shelling of the capital, the enemy struck the building housing the headquarters of the mobile operator "Kyivstar."
According to Censor.NET, the mobile operator's press office reported this to dev.ua.
First details
"Today, Kyivstar's headquarters in Kyiv was damaged as a result of an enemy attack," the company said.
At the same time, they added that Kyivstar employees were unharmed and are safe.
The team is currently assessing the impact of the attack and coordinating the necessary next steps.
What led up to this?
- Today, Zelenskyy reported that the Russians struck a data center in Kyiv twice this morning.
- On September 11, 2026, Russian troops launched an attack on the Kyivstar building in Kyiv.
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