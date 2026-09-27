Occupiers struck administrative building in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv

This afternoon, Russian troops launched an attack on the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

This was announced by the mayor, Vitali Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that, in the Holosiivskyi district, a strike has, according to preliminary reports, hit an administrative building.

The emergency services are on their way to the scene.

No further details of the attack have been reported at this stage.

What led up to it

It was previously reported that as a result of the latest drone attacks on Kyiv, two children were injured. Strikes on a school and a non-residential building in the Solomyanskyi district were recorded.

Read more: Enemy attacks Kyiv with drones: two children among the injured; hits on school and non-residential building in Solomianskyi district (updated). PHOTOS