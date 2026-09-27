Enemy attacks Kyiv with drones: two children among the injured; hits on school and non-residential building in Solomianskyi district (updated). PHOTOS

Russian forces are currently launching yet another drone attack on Kyiv. There are casualties.

This was reported by the city’s mayor, Vitalii Klitschko, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

According to him, a strike on a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been recorded. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

It was later reported that three people had been injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Paramedics are examining them and providing assistance.

Updated information

According to the latest reports, those injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district include a woman and two 16-year-old children.

Medical staff are hospitalising them

See also: Drone attack on Kyiv: modernist ‘Shayba’ market near the railway station is on fire

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, preliminary information suggests that debris fell on an educational establishment in the Solomyanskyi district.

As of 11:02 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to four, including two 16-year-old girls.

According to the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office, as of 11.00 am on 27 September, a 56-year-old man who worked as a security guard at an office building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv is confirmed to have died.

Three people were also injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv – a 24-year-old woman and two 16-year-old teenagers. These individuals sustained injuries from shards of glass on the street.

As a result of the Russian drone attack on the capital, a car service centre and over 30 vehicles were destroyed, whilst a restaurant, a petrol station, office buildings and a school building were damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime by Russian military personnel, resulting in the death of a man (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

















The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

What led up to this?

As reported, late last night a warehouse caught fire following a Russian drone attack in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv.

In addition, a woman was injured, and a high-rise block was damaged as a result of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv, whilst a non-residential building was on fire.

In the early hours of the morning, it emerged that there had been a further attack, with an office block in the Solomyanskyi district being hit.

One person was killed in this attack, and fires at a car service centre and in a non-residential building were extinguished.

Watch more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv: man has been killed; fires at car service centre and in non-residential building have been extinguished. VIDEO+PHOTOS