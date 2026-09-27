Vatican has sent envoy to Moscow: he will discuss war in Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV sent Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who heads the Italian Bishops’ Conference, to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in a statement by the Russian news agency TASS.

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Zuppi will arrive in Moscow on 27 September

According to the Pope’s special envoy himself, he will arrive in the Russian capital on 27 September.

Meetings with representatives of the Russian authorities are scheduled for 28, 29 and 30 September.

According to the cardinal, his visit to Moscow is a continuation of the humanitarian mission initiated by the previous Pope, Francis.

Read more: Pope: world is in crisis due to wars and aggression

On this occasion, Zuppi was tasked with helping to resolve issues relating to Ukrainian children abducted by the Russians, the exchange of prisoners of war and other civilian problems arising from the war.

At the same time, the cardinal noted that the Vatican receives and considers humanitarian appeals from both Ukraine and Russia.

"We know how much suffering war causes, and we are trying to help bring it to an end," said Zuppi.

The Vatican has outlined the key issues of the mission

The main purpose of the Cardinal’s visit is to hold talks regarding Ukraine.

It was previously reported that US President Donald Trump had called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach an agreement.

Trump said he wanted Zelenskyy to strike a deal with Putin, and for the Russian leader to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian president.

The US President also expressed the hope that a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would be concluded in the near future.