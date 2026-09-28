Ukraine is facing this winter better prepared than last year, - Koretskyi

Ukraine is facing the coming winter in a much better state of preparedness than last year. However, the enemy has also improved its capabilities, having stockpiled ‘Shahed’ drones and ballistic missiles.

Serhii Koretskyi made this statement in an interview for a telethon, according to Censor.NET.

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Strengthening the energy system and infrastructure protection

"Ukraine is facing this winter better prepared than last year. The resilience plans, at the time of their approval, were overly ambitious, and it is precisely this that has made it possible to significantly strengthen the system even without their full implementation," said the head of government.

He noted that, despite existing delays, military administrations, heads of communities and cities, state-owned companies and ministries had carried out a great deal of work.

"More generating capacity has been built this year. More critical facilities have been provided with additional backup power supplies. There is greater protection for critical infrastructure elements. There are more reserves of equipment and spare parts, as well as more repair teams and machinery," said the Prime Minister.

Read more: Kherson risks being left without heat in winter: RMA reports critical condition of generating facilities

The enemy’s build-up of weapons

However, the enemy has also improved, noted Koretskyi.

"This includes ‘Shahed’ drones, as well as the stockpiling of ballistic missiles and rockets for the winter. It certainly won’t be easy, but we have no choice but to hold out," said the head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

He added that Ukraine had asked its foreign partners to provide their emergency services, rescue teams, equipment and personnel.

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