The Ukrainian Chess Federation has stated that it did not authorise Mykhailo Podoliak to represent Ukraine at FIDE, and is demanding that he not be appointed as the organisation’s vice-president.

This is stated in a statement from the Federation, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"On 26 September 2026, a new president of the organisation was elected at the General Assembly of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). The post was taken by Timur Turlov, who has been subject to sanctions since October 2022, imposed by a decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine and brought into force by a decree of the President of Ukraine. Furthermore, according to available information, further effective sanctions are being prepared against Turlov.

At the General Assembly meeting, Timur Turlov announced that Ukrainian citizen Mykhailo Podoliak and Russian Federation (rf) citizen Pavel Kolobkov had been appointed as FIDE vice-presidents," the statement reads.

At the same time, the Chess Federation emphasised that it had not authorised Mykhailo Podolyak to represent the Ukrainian Chess Federation (FCU) at FIDE.

"Mykhailo Podoliak has no connection with the Ukrainian Chess Federation or the chess community in Ukraine.

Pavel Kolobkov, a citizen of the Russian Federation and former Minister of Sport of the Russian Federation, cannot hold office at FIDE, as the Russian Chess Federation’s membership of FIDE is currently suspended.

The Ukrainian Chess Federation demands that Mykhailo Podoliak and Pavel Kolobkov not be appointed to the posts of FIDE vice-presidents," the statement said.

Read more: "Corruption is integral part of economy," said Yermak’s adviser Podoliak on telethon. VIDEO

The Federation also believes that Podoliak’s actions, carried out during the Russian Federation’s full-scale armed aggression, undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and negatively affect the country’s image.

"The FCU requests that the Security Service of Ukraine assess Mykhailo Podoliak’s actions and initiate criminal proceedings regarding high treason against Ukraine’s national interests.

The FCU also calls on the Ukrainian public and the media to give a proper assessment of Mykhailo Podoliak’s actions. When you hear the air-raid sirens, the sounds of shaheds, missiles and explosions, know this: at that very moment, Mykhailo Podolyak is collaborating with the Russians as vice-president of FIDE," the statement concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s team now claim that Yermak was not influential, and that Office of President is merely administrative office