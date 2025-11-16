"Corruption is integral part of economy," said Yermak’s adviser Podoliak on telethon. VIDEO
Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, stated that corruption is an integral part of the modern economy, regardless of the political regime.
He said this during a televised marathon, according to Censor.NET.
"Corruption is an integral part of the modern economy. Regardless of whether you live in a democracy or an authoritarian country. Such cases arise constantly. The question is how quickly and how specifically the state responds," said the adviser to the head of the Office of the President.
According to Podoliak, the Ukrainian authorities reacted "quickly and harshly" to the corruption scandal in the energy sector.
"Within a day or two, there was already a response from the president and state institutions. As for the suspects, the investigation is ongoing, but there are reasonable suspicions, and the state is responding quickly and harshly. The relevant political decisions have already been made, as well as sanctions and preliminary legal decisions," he said.
- Also remind, that Podoliak previously stated that the Kremlin is behind the corruption schemes in the Ukrainian energy sector.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andriy Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Galushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myronyuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesya Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zuckerman.
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