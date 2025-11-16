"Corruption is integral part of economy," said Yermak’s adviser Podoliak on telethon. VIDEO

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, stated that corruption is an integral part of the modern economy, regardless of the political regime.

He said this during a televised marathon, according to Censor.NET.

"Corruption is an integral part of the modern economy. Regardless of whether you live in a democracy or an authoritarian country. Such cases arise constantly. The question is how quickly and how specifically the state responds," said the adviser to the head of the Office of the President.

According to Podoliak, the Ukrainian authorities reacted "quickly and harshly" to the corruption scandal in the energy sector.

"Within a day or two, there was already a response from the president and state institutions. As for the suspects, the investigation is ongoing, but there are reasonable suspicions, and the state is responding quickly and harshly. The relevant political decisions have already been made, as well as sanctions and preliminary legal decisions," he said.

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Also remind, that Podoliak previously stated that the Kremlin is behind the corruption schemes in the Ukrainian energy sector.

Read more: Kremlin stands behind corruption schemes in energy sector – Podoliak, Adviser to head of Office of President

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