Zelenskyy’s team now claim that Yermak was not influential, and that Office of President is merely administrative office

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the President’s Office, stated that the former head of the President’s Office, Andrii Yermak, had no independent political influence and did not act as an independent player in politics.

He made this statement in a comment to Liga.net, reports Censor.NET.

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Yermak was an operational manager

"Look, the Office of the President isn’t some sort of state body that has to perform specific executive functions. It is essentially a chancellery, the president’s secretariat. And the president operates on the basis that he needs such operational managers. In my view, Yermak was precisely a successful operations manager who performed the functions of such a manager under President Zelenskyy," said Podolyak.

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According to him, this is why Yermak remained in office for so long and, in the president’s view, effectively performed the functions of an operational manager rather than an "independent political figure".

At the same time, the adviser spoke of the "demonisation of Yermak’s image" in the public consciousness: "(This led to the fact – Ed.) that people had the impression he was an autonomous political entity. But that is not the case."

"In reality, he was, let’s say it again, President Zelenskyy’s operational manager. And the president felt comfortable working within the framework created by Yermak. Well, in terms of working out the president’s various positions within different professional groups," said Podolyak.

It was President Zelenskyy himself who began using the word ‘managers’ in reference to his inner circle.

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Yermak suspected in the "Dynasty" case