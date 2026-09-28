50 per cent of Ukrainians are most concerned about corruption. 72 per cent hold Zelenskyy responsible, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

50 per cent of Ukrainians are most concerned about corruption within the government. 72 per cent of those surveyed believe that President Zelenskyy bears personal responsibility for the corrupt actions of those around him.

This is according to data from a KIIS poll, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What concerns Ukrainians the most?

Fifty per cent of those surveyed said they were concerned about corruption within the government and large-scale missile and drone strikes (40 per cent).

Other issues of greatest concern include: the unprofessionalism and incompetence of the authorities (30 per cent), low wages, pensions and so on (28 per cent), the activities of the TCR (24 per cent), rising prices (23 per cent), and the situation on the front line (21 per cent). Other issues were mentioned less frequently.

At the same time, sociologists note that a total of 53 per cent chose either ‘massive missile and drone strikes’ or ‘the situation at the front’ (or both), meaning that the war, as a factor of concern to people, is on a par with corruption.

"At the same time, a total of 64 per cent chose either ‘corruption within the government’ or ‘the government’s incompetence’. In other words, when comparing the factor of the war as a whole with the factor of dissatisfaction with the government (due to corruption and/or incompetence) as a whole, the latter was cited slightly more often," they added.

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Has the level of corruption changed?

72 per cent of respondents believe that the level of corruption in the country has risen since the full-scale invasion began. Six per cent say it has decreased. The rest either believe it has not changed or were unable to answer.

Who is responsible for corruption?

The majority of Ukrainians – 72 per cent – state that President V. Zelenskyy bears personal responsibility for the corrupt actions of those around him. 25 per cent do not believe he bears responsibility.

Methodology

The survey was conducted between 12 and 21 September 2026. A total of 1,002 respondents were interviewed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for such a sample (with a confidence level of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1 per cent for figures close to 50 per cent, 3.5 per cent for figures close to 25 per cent, 2.5 per cent for figures close to 10 per cent, and 1.8 per cent for figures close to 5 per cent.

Read more: 60% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, but only 25% want to see him as president after war, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS