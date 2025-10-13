60% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, but only 25% want to see him as president after war, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy maintains a consistently high level of trust among Ukrainians - 60% of citizens express support for him, while 35% do not trust him.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Only 25% of respondents would like to see Zelenskyy as president after the war is over.

According to the results, the balance of trust in the president is +25% - the same level as a month ago. After a decline between May and August (from 74% to 58%), it has stabilised. The current level of trust is higher than in December 2024, but remains lower than the May high.

Regarding the political future: 41% of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy should stay in politics, with 25% supporting his possible presidency. At the same time, 36% support the current president's withdrawal from politics, and 14% support his criminal prosecution.

For comparison, only 23% of respondents want Petro Poroshenko to stay in politics, 9% see him in a high position, while 46% support his political withdrawal and 23% support his prosecution.

Read more: Ukrainians see Zaluzhnyi as alternative to Zelenskyy - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

45% of respondents do not want to see either Zelenskyy or Poroshenko in politics after the war, 46% support one of them, most often Zelenskyy (32%), and only 9% would like to see both.

According to KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetskyi, the results show that Zelenskyy retains high trust and legitimacy as head of state during the war. At the same time, Ukrainians are more likely to expect a new political leader to emerge after the war is over.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel