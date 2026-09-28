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News Attack on Dnipro
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Russia struck OpenDataBot office in Dnipro: team was unharmed, and services are operating as normal. PHOTO

Today, 28 September, the OpenDataBot office in Dnipro came under Russian attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing ‘OpenDataMedia’.

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Details

As noted, fortunately, there were no casualties amongst the team.

Strike on an office building in Dnipro

Read more: Tomorrow is day of mourning in Dnipro for those killed in Russian attacks

"This will not affect the operation of our services – automation and all systems are functioning as normal. Full details and official comments will follow later, once information has been received from official sources," the statement reads.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russian forces struck an office building in the centre of Dnipro: three people were killed and at least 15 wounded.

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Dnipro (899) shoot out (19044) Dnipropetrovsk region (1635) Dniprovskyy district (355)
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