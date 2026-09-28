Poland is set to receive over €600 million in compensation fromEU for weapons supplied to Ukraine

In 2026–2027, Poland will receive over 600 million euros from the European Peace Fund as partial compensation for the weapons supplied to Ukraine. Warsaw will be able to use the funds received to modernise its own armed forces.

According to Censor.NET, citing RMF24, this was stated by Poland’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Paweł Zalevski, ahead of a meeting of EU defence ministers.

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According to him, Poland will receive 269 million euros from that portion of the European Peace Fund which Hungary had previously blocked.

Separately, Warsaw had previously agreed to receive over 400 million euros gross in 2026–2027 from the remaining funds of the Fund. Together with the additional 269 million euros, this amounts to over 600 million euros.

The funds will be channelled to the Polish Armed Forces Support Fund. They may be used to finance the modernisation of the Polish army.

Zalevsky also stated that, taking these payments into account, Poland will receive a total of €1.05 billion net from the European Peace Fund as compensation for military aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

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