EU fails to agree on supplying Ukraine with additional batches of Patriot missiles – Kallas
The defense ministers of EU member states were unable to make new commitments to provide Ukraine with interceptor missiles.
EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.
Details
"As for interceptors, unfortunately, there were no new commitments to provide them today," she said.
Kallas also noted that €1 billion from the European Peace Facility (EPF) would go toward joint procurement for Kyiv, while an additional sum would be allocated to training Ukrainian service members.
Background
- It was reported earlier that EU ministers would discuss the possibility of transferring Patriot missiles from member states’ stockpiles today.
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