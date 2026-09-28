Pope Leo XIV calls for willingness to make concessions for peace amid Russia’s war against Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV called on those involved in negotiations to end the war in Europe to be ready to give up some of their positions to achieve peace. Speaking about the war, the pontiff did not directly name Ukraine or Russia.

As Censor.NET reports, citing Reuters, Leo XIV made the remarks on September 28 while addressing European leaders in Metz, France.

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The pontiff said war had returned to Europe, calling it "a new senseless slaughter" that claims civilian lives every day.

Speaking about the need for dialogue, Leo XIV called for courage in negotiations.

"We need … to show courage in negotiations and be ready to give up some positions for the greater good of peace," the Pope said, recalling a similar appeal made by Benedict XV in 1917 during the First World War.

Reuters notes that the remarks came amid unsuccessful efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, although Leo XIV did not explicitly mention Ukraine in this part of his speech.

Read more: Vatican has sent envoy to Moscow: he will discuss war in Ukraine

Leo XIV warns against the "illusion" that rearmament will solve the problem

The pontiff also spoke out against rising military spending in Europe and urged leaders not to regard rearmament as the answer to threats.

"We must also beware of the illusion that rearmament is the answer. Today, we must ask ourselves whether we are truly making efforts to strengthen world peace, or merely trying to "stem the tide of war" and better prepare for wars we assume are yet to come," Leo XIV said.

During the address, the Pope also called on European countries to uphold the rule of law, support cultural diversity and create conditions for migrants to integrate.

As Censor.NET reported earlier, Pope Leo XIV sent Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, to Russia. Zuppi was tasked with helping address issues involving Ukrainian children abducted by Russians, prisoner-of-war exchanges and other civilian problems arising from the war.

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