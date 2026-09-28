Operators of 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment ambush and capture Russian scout at border with Russia. VIDEO

Operators of the 3rd Regiment of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces set up an ambush and captured a Russian soldier during special operations in an area near the border with Russia.

As Censor.NET reports, the prisoner was a scout from Russia’s 20th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion. He had been using a drone to reconnoiter a route for Russian forces to move through and assemble.

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During the operation, Ukrainian special operations personnel seized the Russian soldier’s radio and questioned him.

According to the Special Operations Forces, the prisoner revealed the locations of enemy positions, the routes used by other Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and their plans for the area.

Watch more: SOF operators capture two ruscists and direct artillery fire at another group of occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Watch more: Drone operators of 3rd SOF Regiment detect and destroy concealed field depot of Grad MLRS rockets. VIDEO