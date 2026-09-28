Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of September 28: Air raid alerts issued (updated)

Russian forces continued to attack Ukraine with strike and jet-powered drones on the evening of September 28. Air raid alerts were issued in several regions because of the threat of strikes.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Movement of strike drones (updated information)

9:59 p.m. — A jet-powered drone was reported passing through Kotsiubynske toward central Kyiv.

10:01 p.m. — Jet-powered drone heading toward Nyvky / Zhuliany.

10:10 p.m. — Sumy region: A group of strike drones passing Lypova Dolyna, heading toward Poltava region.

10:11 p.m. — Kharkiv region: Jet-powered drone passing Prolisne, heading north.

10:12 p.m. — Jet-powered drone near the settlement of Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, heading toward Kyiv region.

Stay in a safe place during air raid alerts!

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