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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of September 28: Air raid alerts issued (updated)
Russian forces continued to attack Ukraine with strike and jet-powered drones on the evening of September 28. Air raid alerts were issued in several regions because of the threat of strikes.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.
Movement of strike drones (updated information)
9:59 p.m. — A jet-powered drone was reported passing through Kotsiubynske toward central Kyiv.
10:01 p.m. — Jet-powered drone heading toward Nyvky / Zhuliany.
10:10 p.m. — Sumy region: A group of strike drones passing Lypova Dolyna, heading toward Poltava region.
10:11 p.m. — Kharkiv region: Jet-powered drone passing Prolisne, heading north.
10:12 p.m. — Jet-powered drone near the settlement of Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, heading toward Kyiv region.
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