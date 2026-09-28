Passport processing suspended through September 30 due to technical failure, State Migration Service says
Ukraine’s State Migration Service has temporarily suspended passport processing services. Its official website is also temporarily unavailable.
The State Migration Service’s press office reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Cause - Technical malfunction
A malfunction in equipment belonging to the electronic communications provider that operates the service’s communication channels has temporarily restricted access to some of the State Migration Service’s information and telecommunications systems.
Services unavailable for several days
As a result, passport processing services will be unavailable from September 28 through September 30, 2026. The State Migration Service’s official website has also been taken offline while the provider carries out repairs.
Please take this information into account, and we apologize for the temporary inconvenience.
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