Overall interception rate for UAVs stands at 70 per cent, and for jet-powered ones at 57 per cent. New interceptors are being actively tested, – Zelenskyy
Drone Industry
As of today, the overall percentage of drones neutralised by air defence forces stands at 70 per cent, and that of jet-powered drones at 57 per cent.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.
Results of the shoot-downs
"There have been ‘shahed’ attacks all day today. Many of them were jet-powered. Already more than 120 drones, 90 of them jet-powered...The overall percentage of drones shot down to date is 70 per cent. This includes both conventional and jet-powered ‘shaheds’, but as for the jet-powered ones, unfortunately, the figure is significantly lower than required – 57 per cent," the head of state said.
Interceptors under development
The President added: new Ukrainian interceptors designed to counter such drones are currently being tested at a rapid pace. Some combat units are already using them.
"But, of course, some details still need to be fine-tuned to ensure sufficient effectiveness and mass production. We are pushing the developers to speed things up," Zelenskyy added.
- It should be noted that, according to the Air Force, on 28 September — from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm — the Russians attacked Ukraine with 124 strike UAVs, 86 of which were jet-powered. Air defence forces shot down or neutralised 86 UAVs (49 of which were jet-powered). Kyiv and the Kyiv region were the main targets.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password