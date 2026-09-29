Overall interception rate for UAVs stands at 70 per cent, and for jet-powered ones at 57 per cent. New interceptors are being actively tested, – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

As of today, the overall percentage of drones neutralised by air defence forces stands at 70 per cent, and that of jet-powered drones at 57 per cent.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

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Results of the shoot-downs

"There have been ‘shahed’ attacks all day today. Many of them were jet-powered. Already more than 120 drones, 90 of them jet-powered...The overall percentage of drones shot down to date is 70 per cent. This includes both conventional and jet-powered ‘shaheds’, but as for the jet-powered ones, unfortunately, the figure is significantly lower than required – 57 per cent," the head of state said.

Read more: Jet-powered Shahed is not just weapon of destruction, but also tool to bring city to standstill – analytics

Interceptors under development

The President added: new Ukrainian interceptors designed to counter such drones are currently being tested at a rapid pace. Some combat units are already using them.

"But, of course, some details still need to be fine-tuned to ensure sufficient effectiveness and mass production. We are pushing the developers to speed things up," Zelenskyy added.

It should be noted that, according to the Air Force, on 28 September — from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm — the Russians attacked Ukraine with 124 strike UAVs, 86 of which were jet-powered. Air defence forces shot down or neutralised 86 UAVs (49 of which were jet-powered). Kyiv and the Kyiv region were the main targets.

Read more: Ukraine is already successfully intercepting ’Shahed’ drones, but ’technology window’ has not yet closed, - Madyar