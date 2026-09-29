Poroshenko called on EU to immediately scale up military production: Ukraine is buying you time. VIDEO

During his speech at the European People’s Party Political Assembly in Toulouse, Petro Poroshenko called on partners to urgently scale up the production of modern types of weaponry.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Eurosolidarity press centre.

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Ukraine is buying time for Europe

He drew parallels with the 1930s and noted that Europe has no time for lengthy discussions about a military re-orientation, as Russian aggression is already at the EU’s doorstep, and only Ukraine is holding it back.

"Ukraine today is not merely a defensive wall for Europe. Ukraine is buying time for Europe – to rebuild its defence industry, to switch your industry to a military footing. Please, do not waste this time. Ukrainians are paying for this time with their lives," said Poroshenko.

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Russia’s advantage in scale and the threat of a new mobilisation

"Russia has an advantage in the scale of its military production. It can produce thousands of attack drones and hundreds of missiles. Now that the so-called ‘elections’ in Russia are over, expect an even greater ramp-up in production and expect mobilisation. There are reports that Russia has ordered over half a million helmets and hundreds of armoured vehicles," states the fifth president.

"Ukraine has learnt to adapt quickly and innovate rapidly. Therefore, the question is no longer simply about who has the better technology. The question is who can scale up production. To defeat Russia, it is not enough for us simply to survive. We must remember that we have to outpace Russia in production. And this is not just Ukraine’s task. It is Europe’s task. It is your task," emphasised Poroshenko.

"Our formula must be simple. Technology gives us an advantage. Scale gives us strength. Ukraine cannot do this alone. We need the scale of your industrial production. And industrial superiority gives us the chance to win. There’s one thing I cannot understand: how is it that Europe, which is so much larger, richer and more innovative than Russia, still lags behind Russian military production? Europe has greater potential, yet Russia has a higher output," Poroshenko noted.

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Tightening sanctions against Russia

He also called for strengthening European and transatlantic unity, and for weakening Russia through sanctions.

"We need to combine American technology, European industrial capacity and Ukrainian combat experience. Together, we can create a defence-industrial base that Russia simply cannot match. We must weaken Russia’s military and economic potential. Stronger sanctions. Less money for the Russian war machine. The aim is simple: Russia must not be allowed to outpace us in production. Unfortunately, the latest EU sanctions package has brought about something nobody wanted to see: concessions for certain wealthy Russians close to putin. This simply must not happen, either now or in the future," remarked the fifth president.

"We need a stronger Ukraine at the negotiating table. The best way to strengthen Ukraine’s negotiating position is to strengthen Ukraine itself. We have one of the best diplomats in the world for these negotiations with Russia – the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Because Putin understands the language of force, and our Armed Forces have learnt to speak to putin in precisely that language," said Poroshenko.

According to the opposition leader, it is precisely during wartime that democracy, the rule of law and the implementation of reforms are key factors in Ukraine’s resilience.

"Democracy during wartime is not a luxury. It is a value. It is the source of our strength. We are different from Russia. Unity during wartime is no less important than weapons. We demonstrated this in 2022. We must demonstrate this now as well. Patriot systems, interceptor missiles, the coalition and a government of national unity. The nation must stand united. And these are effective measures against corruption, against attacks on the opposition, and against attacks on democracy," says Poroshenko.

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Reforms and the fight against corruption

"Reforms during wartime are not a burden. The fight against corruption is not a burden. They are a powerful driver of resilience, especially in a war of attrition. The rule of law is not a slogan. It is an absolute necessity. Especially for a country at war," says Poroshenko.

"And regarding Ukraine’s progress towards EU membership. Our progress must be unstoppable, but based on real achievements. It must accelerate. The European Union will undoubtedly become stronger with Ukraine," says the fifth president.

"The conditions for a just and lasting peace are not created solely on the battlefield. Indeed, everything must begin with a comprehensive, unconditional ceasefire. To stop killing people is our categorical demand of Putin. That is exactly what I did in 2015, when we secured the Minsk Agreements and bought time to build up the Armed Forces. Peace is not achieved solely through international contacts. It is not achieved solely through large-scale European action. It is also achieved by building a stronger European Ukraine," Poroshenko emphasised.