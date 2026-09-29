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News Possible Russian attack on NATO Russian subversions in EU
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NATO has "visible and invisible" options for responding to hybrid attacks, - Rutte

How is NATO responding to hybrid attacks? Rutte responded

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance has options for responding to hybrid attacks.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing The Guardian.

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He was asked about hybrid attacks. The Alliance’s Secretary General acknowledged that they "are having an impact."

However, according to Rutte, NATO has "all the response options: sometimes visible, sometimes not."

He also says that it is important, when possible based on available evidence, to publicly attribute these incidents to Russia, as Estonia did today.

Rutte added that Nato is acting "in the spirit of staying calm, carrying on."

Read more: Grynkewich on possible Russian attack on NATO: Unlikely, but cannot be ruled out

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NATO (2307) Mark Rutte (376)
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