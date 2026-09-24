Grynkewich on possible Russian attack on NATO: Unlikely, but cannot be ruled out

NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich said that the allies had stepped up intelligence sharing amid a wave of sabotage and other incidents likely linked to Russia.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Reuters.

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NATO steps up intelligence sharing

According to Grynkewich, the Alliance must remain calm and confident in its ability to counter threats from Moscow.

"NATO is stepping up intelligence sharing in response to a wave of sabotage and other incidents likely linked to Russia, but the Alliance must remain calm and confident in its ability to counter any threat from Moscow," the commander said.

His statement came after Danish intelligence warned that Moscow was likely to intensify its hybrid warfare against Western countries in the coming months.

Grynkewich noted that the growing number of hybrid attacks in Europe was a cause for concern. Among such incidents, he cited an attempted drone attack on Germany’s Leipzig/Halle Airport and a Russian ship firing flares at a Danish military helicopter.

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Grynkewich says NATO is ready for possible threats

NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe said that the Alliance had the necessary tools and mechanisms to respond to risks.

"But we must remain calm and confident that we, as an Alliance – the most powerful alliance in history – have the necessary tools and mechanisms to manage these risks," he said.

Asked about the possibility of a limited Russian attack on NATO territory, Grynkewich said that the Alliance was prepared for such a scenario. At the same time, he described it as unlikely but said it could not be ruled out.

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The commander also rejected suggestions that Putin might see an opportunity to strike NATO because of reduced US stocks of long-range precision-guided missiles following the war with Iran.

"Absolutely not. He had better not try it while I am in this position," Grynkewich said.

He added that NATO had the capabilities to defend every inch of Allied territory.

"Based on where we are now, if we begin to see new threats, I am confident that I have the necessary authority to take action to deter any aggression against the Alliance," Grynkewich stressed.