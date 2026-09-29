In Kherson region, police evacuated 60-year-old woman and her dog from frontline village devastated by shelling. VIDEO

In the Borozenska community in the Kherson region, police officers evacuated a 60-year-old woman from a frontline village that had been devastated by Russian shelling. Along with her essential belongings, she took her dog with her, although the frightened animal initially refused to approach the car.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

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According to law enforcement officials, the intensity of Russian attacks makes it difficult to deliver even food and medicines to the village. With winter approaching, it was becoming increasingly difficult to remain there, so the woman decided to leave.

Before the evacuation, she gathered her essentials and took her pet with her. Frightened by the shelling, the dog refused to approach the car, so the police had to carefully lift him into the vehicle.

The woman and her dog were taken to a safer settlement. A relative was already waiting for her there.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the number of evacuation requests is rising in the Sumy region, with the largest number of people wishing to leave the Shostka district.

Read more: Kherson risks being left without heat in winter: RMA reports critical condition of generating facilities