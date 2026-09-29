"Hero of SMO" is beaten with fists, rubber truncheon, then table and, finally, furniture leg at goods collection point in Zheleznogorsk, Russia. VIDEO

In Zheleznogorsk, Russia, a conflict broke out between two men at a goods collection point, during which a so-called ‘hero of the SMO’ was subjected to a personal ‘special operation’ involving the use of various improvised items.

According to Censor.NET, the incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage was posted online.

The footage shows a dispute between the two men, which quickly escalates into a fight. One of them attacks the other, initially striking him with his fists.

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A rubber truncheon is then brought into play. The attacker does not stop there: his next weapon is a small table, and towards the end of the assault he uses an object resembling a furniture leg.

The authors of the post claim that the man who was beaten is a participant in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"Shocking footage of the beating of a hero of the SMO, who was targeted in a special operation at a goods distribution point in Zheleznogorsk, Russia," was the ironic comment posted online about the video.

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