Russian woman assaults employees at Ozon pickup point: "What don’t you f#cking understand?! That bitch must not be here again!". VIDEO

A video of a confrontation has been published online, illustrating rising aggression in Russian society.

Censor.NET reports that the incident occurred at an order pickup point of the Ozon marketplace.

The footage shows an aggressive customer, dissatisfied with the service, beginning to swear at two young female employees.

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The verbal altercation quickly escalated into physical violence. The Russian woman began shouting, threatened the employees, and struck one of them.

"What don’t you f#cking understand?!That bitch must not be here again!" the attacker shouts.

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Warning: Profane language!

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