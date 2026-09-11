A video has been published online that vividly demonstrates the "high level of culture" in the so-called "cultural capital" of the aggressor state.

According to Censor.NET, two local residents in St Petersburg got into a fight directly beneath a monument to Alexander Pushkin.

The altercation occurred in a park on Pushkinskaya Street, next to the first monument to the Russian poet erected in the city.

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While Russian propaganda continues to impose myths about "high Russian culture" and "spiritual bonds," passers-by in central St Petersburg calmly watched as two Russians enthusiastically punched each other in the face against the backdrop of a historic monument.

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Warning! Profanity!

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