Two residents of Russia’s cultural capital punch each other in face near Pushkin monument: "Will either of them fall down or not, f#ck? Where are cops, for f#ck’s sake?". VIDEO
A video has been published online that vividly demonstrates the "high level of culture" in the so-called "cultural capital" of the aggressor state.
According to Censor.NET, two local residents in St Petersburg got into a fight directly beneath a monument to Alexander Pushkin.
The altercation occurred in a park on Pushkinskaya Street, next to the first monument to the Russian poet erected in the city.
While Russian propaganda continues to impose myths about "high Russian culture" and "spiritual bonds," passers-by in central St Petersburg calmly watched as two Russians enthusiastically punched each other in the face against the backdrop of a historic monument.
Warning! Profanity!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password