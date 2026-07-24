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Pair of Ukrainian UAVs heading for St Petersburg fly over Russian homes: "There it is! Two at once! Unbelievable!!!". VIDEO
A video has appeared online showing a pair of Ukrainian attack drones flying over a settlement in the Russian Federation.
According to Censor.NET, the footage was filmed by local residents directly from their own gardens. The author of the post claims that the UAVs are heading towards St Petersburg.
The video shows two drones flying at low altitude directly over the roofs of private homes.
"There it is! Two at once! Unbelievable!!!", exclaim the stunned Russians.
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