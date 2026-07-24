Launch of Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile at "Avitek" plant in Kirov, Russia. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the launch of the Ukrainian ‘Flamingo’ missile, which successfully struck a Russian military-industrial complex 1,000 kilometres from the border.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was published by Denys Shtilerman, chief designer at Fire Point.

The target of the Ukrainian missile was the "Avitek" aircraft plant in the city of Kirov, which manufactures and maintains military equipment and components for air defence systems. The successful strike demonstrated the effectiveness of the latest developments by the domestic defence industry in strikes against the enemy’s deep rear.

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Read more: Explosions were heard in Kirov, Russia: the ’Aviatek’ factory was likely targeted. VIDEO+PHOTOS