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News Shelling of Rivne region
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Russians attacked Rivne region: civilian specialised vehicles were damaged

Russia struck the Rivne region on 29 September: what is known about the consequences?

Russian occupiers attacked the Rivne region with drones. 

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"It is a tense situation in the Rivne region today. Air-raid sirens have sounded repeatedly across the region over the past 24 hours. Civilian specialist vehicles were damaged as a result of an enemy strike. A fire broke out," the statement reads.

As far as is known, no one was injured.

What led up to it?

Read more: They promised to smuggle two men liable for military service abroad for $22,000: nature reserve employee and his accomplice are to stand trial in Rivne region. PHOTO

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