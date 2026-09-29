Russians attacked Rivne region: civilian specialised vehicles were damaged

Russian occupiers attacked the Rivne region with drones.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"It is a tense situation in the Rivne region today. Air-raid sirens have sounded repeatedly across the region over the past 24 hours. Civilian specialist vehicles were damaged as a result of an enemy strike. A fire broke out," the statement reads.

As far as is known, no one was injured.

What led up to it?

It was previously reported that on 29 September, the central part of Rivne was subject to an emergency power cut.

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